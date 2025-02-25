GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹161.25 and closed at ₹163.85, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹165.65 and a low of ₹160.80 throughout the day. GAIL India's market capitalization stands at ₹108,193.27 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.60. The BSE volume for the day was 190,585 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Live Updates: Stock Peers
GAIL India Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's share price decreased by 0.49%, trading at ₹163.75, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat Gas Company experienced declines, whereas Gujarat State Petronet saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|163.75
|-0.8
|-0.49
|246.35
|155.6
|107667.26
|Adani Total Gas
|572.0
|-3.15
|-0.55
|1197.95
|550.25
|63016.2
|Indraprastha Gas
|196.75
|-0.9
|-0.46
|285.3
|153.25
|27545.03
|Gujarat Gas Company
|399.5
|-7.1
|-1.75
|689.45
|385.75
|27525.21
|Gujarat State Petronet
|278.95
|0.45
|0.16
|469.6
|260.15
|15777.1
GAIL India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in GAIL India suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹163.20, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹164.55
GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹163.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.78 and ₹166.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹164.05. Over the past year, the price of GAIL India shares has dropped by 8.52%, also settling at ₹164.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.75%
|3 Months
|-11.1%
|6 Months
|-30.04%
|YTD
|-13.82%
|1 Year
|-8.52%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.63
|Support 1
|161.78
|Resistance 2
|168.57
|Support 2
|158.87
|Resistance 3
|171.48
|Support 3
|156.93
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 30.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16340 k
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹163.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.65 & ₹160.80 yesterday to end at ₹164.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.