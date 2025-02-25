Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 164.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.20 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 161.25 and closed at 163.85, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of 165.65 and a low of 160.80 throughout the day. GAIL India's market capitalization stands at 108,193.27 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.60. The BSE volume for the day was 190,585 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's share price decreased by 0.49%, trading at 163.75, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat Gas Company experienced declines, whereas Gujarat State Petronet saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India163.75-0.8-0.49246.35155.6107667.26
Adani Total Gas572.0-3.15-0.551197.95550.2563016.2
Indraprastha Gas196.75-0.9-0.46285.3153.2527545.03
Gujarat Gas Company399.5-7.1-1.75689.45385.7527525.21
Gujarat State Petronet278.950.450.16469.6260.1515777.1
25 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in GAIL India suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹163.20, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹164.55

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 163.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.78 and 166.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 164.05. Over the past year, the price of GAIL India shares has dropped by 8.52%, also settling at 164.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.75%
3 Months-11.1%
6 Months-30.04%
YTD-13.82%
1 Year-8.52%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.63Support 1161.78
Resistance 2168.57Support 2158.87
Resistance 3171.48Support 3156.93
25 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 30.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy101098
    Hold4455
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
25 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16340 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹163.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 165.65 & 160.80 yesterday to end at 164.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.