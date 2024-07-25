GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹219.65 and closed at ₹219.8. The high for the day was ₹224.2, while the low was ₹218.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹146920.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹239.2 and ₹111.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 569,522 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.68
|Support 1
|220.23
|Resistance 2
|227.67
|Support 2
|216.77
|Resistance 3
|231.13
|Support 3
|214.78
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 5.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 569 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.2 & ₹218.75 yesterday to end at ₹223.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.