GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹213.85 and closed at ₹214.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹213.85, while the low was ₹208.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,753.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹233 and ₹103.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,170,090 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1170 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.85 & ₹208.6 yesterday to end at ₹214.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend