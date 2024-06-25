Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 214.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at 213.85 and closed at 214.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 213.85, while the low was 208.6. The market capitalization stood at 139,753.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 233 and 103.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,170,090 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31207 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1170 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹214.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 213.85 & 208.6 yesterday to end at 214.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.