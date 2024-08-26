GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹231.8 and closed at ₹229.35. The stock reached a high of ₹231.8 and a low of ₹229.9, with a BSE trading volume of 35,200 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹152,180.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹112.4.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.55%; Futures open interest increased by 1.55%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in GAIL India indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders might consider maintaining their long positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's stock experienced a range between ₹229.9 and ₹234 today.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.83% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, GAIL India's trading volume was 5.83% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹233.35, down by 1.74%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India reached a high of 234.0 and a low of 231.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 232.33 and 232.97, suggesting positive sentiment. Traders may consider adding trailing stop losses to protect gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.58
|Support 1
|231.83
|Resistance 2
|235.67
|Support 2
|230.17
|Resistance 3
|237.33
|Support 3
|229.08
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|235.00
|10 Days
|232.08
|20 Days
|232.14
|50 Days
|226.33
|100 Days
|211.47
|300 Days
|184.28
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹233.4, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹229.35
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹233.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹227.12 and ₹233.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹227.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.90% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, GAIL India's trading volume is 13.90% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹231.5, down by 0.94%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 233.02 and 230.82 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 230.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 233.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.33
|Support 1
|231.03
|Resistance 2
|232.97
|Support 2
|230.37
|Resistance 3
|233.63
|Support 3
|229.73
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹231.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹229.35
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at ₹231.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹227.12 and ₹233.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹227.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price rose by 0.94% today, reaching ₹231.5, while its peers showed mixed performance. Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Indraprastha Gas saw declines, whereas Gujarat State Petronet experienced gains. Meanwhile, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.64% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|231.5
|2.15
|0.94
|246.35
|112.4
|152213.56
|Adani Total Gas
|858.05
|-0.65
|-0.08
|1259.9
|521.95
|94369.2
|Gujarat Gas Company
|589.65
|-4.5
|-0.76
|687.4
|397.2
|40590.92
|Indraprastha Gas
|523.0
|-1.05
|-0.2
|559.85
|375.8
|36610.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|357.55
|19.1
|5.64
|407.3
|254.75
|20173.38
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 7.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.13% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, GAIL India's trading volume has decreased by 19.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹231.2, down by 0.81%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹229.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.8 & ₹229.9 yesterday to end at ₹231.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.