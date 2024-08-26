Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 26 2024 13:13:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.80 0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.10 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.80 2.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,646.00 1.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.55 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 229.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 231.8 and closed at 229.35. The stock reached a high of 231.8 and a low of 229.9, with a BSE trading volume of 35,200 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 152,180.68 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 246.35 and a low of 112.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:10:37 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.55%; Futures open interest increased by 1.55%

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with higher open interest in GAIL India indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders might consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01:51 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's stock experienced a range between 229.9 and 234 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:46:26 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.83% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, GAIL India's trading volume was 5.83% lower than the previous day, with the price at 233.35, down by 1.74%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:34:29 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India reached a high of 234.0 and a low of 231.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 232.33 and 232.97, suggesting positive sentiment. Traders may consider adding trailing stop losses to protect gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.58Support 1231.83
Resistance 2235.67Support 2230.17
Resistance 3237.33Support 3229.08
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days235.00
10 Days232.08
20 Days232.14
50 Days226.33
100 Days211.47
300 Days184.28
26 Aug 2024, 12:14:24 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹233.4, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹229.35

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 233.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 227.12 and 233.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 227.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45:48 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.90% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, GAIL India's trading volume is 13.90% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 231.5, down by 0.94%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:38:28 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 233.02 and 230.82 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 230.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 233.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.33Support 1231.03
Resistance 2232.97Support 2230.37
Resistance 3233.63Support 3229.73
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:15 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹231.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹229.35

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at 231.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 227.12 and 233.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 227.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 233.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12:54 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price rose by 0.94% today, reaching 231.5, while its peers showed mixed performance. Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Indraprastha Gas saw declines, whereas Gujarat State Petronet experienced gains. Meanwhile, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.64% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India231.52.150.94246.35112.4152213.56
Adani Total Gas858.05-0.65-0.081259.9521.9594369.2
Gujarat Gas Company589.65-4.5-0.76687.4397.240590.92
Indraprastha Gas523.0-1.05-0.2559.85375.836610.04
Gujarat State Petronet357.5519.15.64407.3254.7520173.38
26 Aug 2024, 11:01:05 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 7.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy101099
    Hold2256
    Sell5531
    Strong Sell5567
26 Aug 2024, 10:46:22 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.13% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, GAIL India's trading volume has decreased by 19.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 231.2, down by 0.81%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26:26 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹229.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 231.8 & 229.9 yesterday to end at 231.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue