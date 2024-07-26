GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹222.25 and closed at ₹223.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹229.75 and the low was ₹220. The market capitalization stands at 150273.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹239.2 and ₹111.5 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,117,801 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹229.8, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹228.55
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹229.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹222.75 and ₹232.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹222.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 232.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹230.30. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have gained 96.81% to reach ₹230.30. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|1.99%
|6 Months
|38.09%
|YTD
|40.9%
|1 Year
|96.81%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.5
|Support 1
|222.75
|Resistance 2
|236.0
|Support 2
|216.5
|Resistance 3
|242.25
|Support 3
|213.0
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 7.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21248 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1117 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹223.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.75 & ₹220 yesterday to end at ₹228.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend