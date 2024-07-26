Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 228.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at 222.25 and closed at 223.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 229.75 and the low was 220. The market capitalization stands at 150273.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 239.2 and 111.5 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,117,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹229.8, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹228.55

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 229.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 222.75 and 232.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 222.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 232.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at 230.30. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have gained 96.81% to reach 230.30. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months1.99%
6 Months38.09%
YTD40.9%
1 Year96.81%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.5Support 1222.75
Resistance 2236.0Support 2216.5
Resistance 3242.25Support 3213.0
26 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 7.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy9997
    Hold5568
    Sell3312
    Strong Sell6675
26 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21248 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1117 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹223.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 229.75 & 220 yesterday to end at 228.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.