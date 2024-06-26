Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 212.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 214.3 and closed at 212.55. The stock reached a high of 215.5 and a low of 211.7 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 140312.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 233 and the 52-week low is 103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 403,172 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1215.37Support 1211.57
Resistance 2217.33Support 2209.73
Resistance 3219.17Support 3207.77
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 211.0, 1.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold6668
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell7774
26 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31002 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 403 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹212.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 215.5 & 211.7 yesterday to end at 212.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

