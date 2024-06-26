GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹214.3 and closed at ₹212.55. The stock reached a high of ₹215.5 and a low of ₹211.7 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹140312.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹233 and the 52-week low is ₹103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 403,172 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.37
|Support 1
|211.57
|Resistance 2
|217.33
|Support 2
|209.73
|Resistance 3
|219.17
|Support 3
|207.77
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 1.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 403 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.5 & ₹211.7 yesterday to end at ₹212.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend