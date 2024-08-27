GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹231.8 and closed at ₹229.35. The stock reached a high of ₹235.95 and a low of ₹229.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹154,679.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹246.35 and ₹112.4, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,070,675 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.47
|Support 1
|231.42
|Resistance 2
|239.73
|Support 2
|227.63
|Resistance 3
|243.52
|Support 3
|225.37
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 6.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1070 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹235.95 & ₹229.9 yesterday to end at ₹235.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend