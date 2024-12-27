Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 198 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.7 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 198.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 200.65 and a low of 196.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 129,943.7 crore, GAIL India has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 150.75. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 485,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.97Support 1195.92
Resistance 2202.33Support 2194.23
Resistance 3204.02Support 3191.87
27 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 23.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
27 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12801 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 485 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹198 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 200.65 & 196.6 yesterday to end at 197.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

