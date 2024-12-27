GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹198.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹200.65 and a low of ₹196.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹129,943.7 crore, GAIL India has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹150.75. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 485,764 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.97
|Support 1
|195.92
|Resistance 2
|202.33
|Support 2
|194.23
|Resistance 3
|204.02
|Support 3
|191.87
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 23.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 485 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.65 & ₹196.6 yesterday to end at ₹197.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend