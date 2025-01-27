Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 179.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.80 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 179.60 and closed slightly lower at 179.30. The stock reached a high of 179.95 and a low of 175.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 115,616.20 crore, GAIL India has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85. The BSE volume for the day was 195,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 240.0, 36.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy99810
    Hold5552
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2237
27 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11755 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹179.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 179.95 & 175.30 yesterday to end at 175.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

