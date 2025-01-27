GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹179.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹179.30. The stock reached a high of ₹179.95 and a low of ₹175.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹115,616.20 crore, GAIL India has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The BSE volume for the day was 195,199 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 36.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 195 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.95 & ₹175.30 yesterday to end at ₹175.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend