GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹212.9 and closed at ₹213.1. The stock reached a high of ₹215 and a low of ₹209.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,707.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹233 and the 52-week low was ₹103.55. On the BSE, the trading volume was 806,220 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹214.95. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have surged by 104.63% to reach ₹214.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|9.83%
|6 Months
|40.55%
|YTD
|31.67%
|1 Year
|104.63%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|216.5
|Support 1
|211.0
|Resistance 2
|218.5
|Support 2
|207.5
|Resistance 3
|222.0
|Support 3
|205.5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 1.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹215 & ₹209.5 yesterday to end at ₹213.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend