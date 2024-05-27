GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹201.25, reached a high of ₹206.8, and a low of ₹199.15 before closing at ₹200.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹134395.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹213.7, and the low was ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2152853 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.55
|Support 1
|199.9
|Resistance 2
|211.0
|Support 2
|195.7
|Resistance 3
|215.2
|Support 3
|192.25
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 10.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|5
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1344 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹206.8 & ₹199.15 yesterday to end at ₹200.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend