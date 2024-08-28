GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened and closed at ₹235.25. The stock reached a high of ₹237.75 and a low of ₹234.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹155,435.36 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹114.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,115,164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1115 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹237.75 & ₹234.5 yesterday to end at ₹236.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend