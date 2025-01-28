GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹173.60 and closed higher at ₹175.80, achieving a daily high of ₹174.05 and a low of ₹167.40. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹110,231.20 crore. Over the past year, GAIL India's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 270,069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.9
|Support 1
|165.25
|Resistance 2
|176.3
|Support 2
|163.0
|Resistance 3
|178.55
|Support 3
|158.6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 43.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.05 & ₹167.40 yesterday to end at ₹167.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend