GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 214 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at 214.95 and closed at the same price on the last trading day. The high for the day was 218.35 and the low was 213.5. The market capitalization stands at 143,271.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 233, and the 52-week low is 103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,153,849 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31132 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹214 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 218.35 & 213.5 yesterday to end at 214. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

