GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹214.95 and closed at the same price on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹218.35 and the low was ₹213.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹143,271.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹233, and the 52-week low is ₹103.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,153,849 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹218.35 & ₹213.5 yesterday to end at ₹214. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend