GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 204.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 207.2, reached a high of 207.2, dropped to a low of 200.5, and closed at 204.4. The market capitalization stood at 133,145.77 crore. The 52-week high was 213.7 and the 52-week low was 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 738,495 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.5Support 1199.8
Resistance 2210.2Support 2196.8
Resistance 3213.2Support 3193.1
28 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 9.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7887
    Buy9877
    Hold6887
    Sell1123
    Strong Sell7554
28 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21524 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 738 k.

28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹204.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 207.2 & 200.5 yesterday to end at 204.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

