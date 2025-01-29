LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 167.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.40 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.