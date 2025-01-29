Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 167.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.40 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 166.05 and closed at 167.60, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 170.15 and a low of 163.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 109,231.80 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 246.35 and the 52-week low at 165.45. The trading volume on BSE was 370,159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 166.40. However, over the past year, the price of GAIL India shares has decreased by 3.27%, also settling at 166.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.66%
3 Months-14.24%
6 Months-28.93%
YTD-13.01%
1 Year-3.27%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.98Support 1163.18
Resistance 2173.47Support 2159.87
Resistance 3176.78Support 3156.38
29 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 240.0, 44.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy99810
    Hold5552
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2237
29 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12157 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹167.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 170.15 & 163.35 yesterday to end at 166.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

