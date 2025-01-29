GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹166.05 and closed at ₹167.60, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹170.15 and a low of ₹163.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹109,231.80 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹246.35 and the 52-week low at ₹165.45. The trading volume on BSE was 370,159 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹166.40. However, over the past year, the price of GAIL India shares has decreased by 3.27%, also settling at ₹166.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.66%
|3 Months
|-14.24%
|6 Months
|-28.93%
|YTD
|-13.01%
|1 Year
|-3.27%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.98
|Support 1
|163.18
|Resistance 2
|173.47
|Support 2
|159.87
|Resistance 3
|176.78
|Support 3
|156.38
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 44.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.15 & ₹163.35 yesterday to end at ₹166.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend