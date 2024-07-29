Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 228.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.6 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 229.2 and closed at 228.55. The high for the day was 232.55, and the low was 229.2. The market capitalization stood at 151,621.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were 239.2 and 111.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,111,298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20870 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹228.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 232.55 & 229.2 yesterday to end at 230.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

