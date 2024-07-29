GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹229.2 and closed at ₹228.55. The high for the day was ₹232.55, and the low was ₹229.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹151,621.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹239.2 and ₹111.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,111,298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.55 & ₹229.2 yesterday to end at ₹230.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend