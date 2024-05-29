Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 202.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 203.95 and closed at 202.5. The stock's high for the day was 203.95 and the low was 198.4. The market capitalization of GAIL India was 131,765.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 213.7 and the low was 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 745,832 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 8.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7787
    Buy9977
    Hold6687
    Sell1123
    Strong Sell7754
29 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21524 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 738 k.

29 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹202.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 203.95 & 198.4 yesterday to end at 202.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

