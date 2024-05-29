GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹203.95 and closed at ₹202.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹203.95 and the low was ₹198.4. The market capitalization of GAIL India was ₹131,765.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹213.7 and the low was ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 745,832 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 8.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 738 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹203.95 & ₹198.4 yesterday to end at ₹202.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.