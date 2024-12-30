Explore
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 197.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 197.65 and closed slightly higher at 197.7. The stock reached a high of 197.7 and a low of 192.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 126,570.7 crore, GAIL's 52-week high stands at 246.35, while its 52-week low is 150.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 440,025 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:16:24 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at 191.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have experienced a 22.53% increase, reaching 191.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months-11.68%
6 Months-12.32%
YTD18.75%
1 Year22.53%
30 Dec 2024, 08:48:11 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.37Support 1190.77
Resistance 2199.83Support 2188.63
Resistance 3201.97Support 3185.17
30 Dec 2024, 08:35:54 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 27.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
30 Dec 2024, 08:16:35 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12414 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01:38 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹197.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 197.7 & 192.1 yesterday to end at 192.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

