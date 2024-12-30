GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹197.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹197.7. The stock reached a high of ₹197.7 and a low of ₹192.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹126,570.7 crore, GAIL's 52-week high stands at ₹246.35, while its 52-week low is ₹150.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 440,025 shares for the day.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹191.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have experienced a 22.53% increase, reaching ₹191.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|-11.68%
|6 Months
|-12.32%
|YTD
|18.75%
|1 Year
|22.53%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.37
|Support 1
|190.77
|Resistance 2
|199.83
|Support 2
|188.63
|Resistance 3
|201.97
|Support 3
|185.17
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 27.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 440 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.7 & ₹192.1 yesterday to end at ₹192.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend