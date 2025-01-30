Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2025, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 166.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.25 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 166.85 and closed slightly lower at 166.10. The shares reached a high of 168.15 and a low of 164.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 108,633.50 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 163.35, with a BSE trading volume of 346,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12798 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹166.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 168.15 & 164.50 yesterday to end at 165.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

