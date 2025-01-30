GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹166.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹166.10. The shares reached a high of ₹168.15 and a low of ₹164.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹108,633.50 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35, with a BSE trading volume of 346,812 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.15 & ₹164.50 yesterday to end at ₹165.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend