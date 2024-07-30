Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 230.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 231.3, reached a high of 234.05, and closed at 230.6. The stock's low for the day was 230, with a market capitalization of 152,476.56 crore. The 52-week high for GAIL India stands at 239.2 and the low at 111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,725,949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.03Support 1229.98
Resistance 2236.07Support 2227.97
Resistance 3238.08Support 3225.93
30 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 8.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy9997
    Hold5568
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell6665
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20259 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1725 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹230.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 234.05 & 230 yesterday to end at 231.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

