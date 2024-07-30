GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹231.3, reached a high of ₹234.05, and closed at ₹230.6. The stock's low for the day was ₹230, with a market capitalization of ₹152,476.56 crore. The 52-week high for GAIL India stands at ₹239.2 and the low at ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,725,949 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.03
|Support 1
|229.98
|Resistance 2
|236.07
|Support 2
|227.97
|Resistance 3
|238.08
|Support 3
|225.93
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 8.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1725 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.05 & ₹230 yesterday to end at ₹231.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend