GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹193.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹192.55, with a day's high of ₹193.5 and a low of ₹188. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,098.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹150.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 450,603 shares for GAIL India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹192.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.5 & ₹188 yesterday to end at ₹188.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend