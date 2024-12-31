Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 192.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.1 per share.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 193.15 and closed slightly lower at 192.55, with a day's high of 193.5 and a low of 188. The market capitalization stood at 124,098.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 150.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 450,603 shares for GAIL India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹192.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 193.5 & 188 yesterday to end at 188.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

