Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 165.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 166.65 and closed at 165.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 172.75 and a low of 165.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 109,876.20 crore, GAIL's stock performance has been volatile, with a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 163.35. The BSE volume was 1,326,973 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.07Support 1163.82
Resistance 2175.53Support 2161.03
Resistance 3178.32Support 3156.57
31 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 40.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy99810
    Hold5552
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2237
31 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13894 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 126.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1326 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹165.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 172.75 & 165.50 yesterday to end at 167. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.