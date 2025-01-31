GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹166.65 and closed at ₹165.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹172.75 and a low of ₹165.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹109,876.20 crore, GAIL's stock performance has been volatile, with a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume was 1,326,973 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.07
|Support 1
|163.82
|Resistance 2
|175.53
|Support 2
|161.03
|Resistance 3
|178.32
|Support 3
|156.57
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 40.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 126.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1326 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.75 & ₹165.50 yesterday to end at ₹167. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend