GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Gains in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 233.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 233.95, closed at 231.9, with a high of 236.3 and a low of 232.05. The market capitalization stood at 153,627.2 crore. The 52-week high was 239.2 and the 52-week low was 111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,206,509 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹243.55, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹233.65

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 243.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 239.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 4.41% and is currently trading at 243.95. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 96.26% to reach 243.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.35%
3 Months2.22%
6 Months35.9%
YTD44.2%
1 Year96.26%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1235.55Support 1231.3
Resistance 2238.05Support 2229.55
Resistance 3239.8Support 3227.05
31 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 9.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy9997
    Hold5568
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell6665
31 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20181 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1206 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹231.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 236.3 & 232.05 yesterday to end at 233.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.