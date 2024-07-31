GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Gains in Positive Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹233.95, closed at ₹231.9, with a high of ₹236.3 and a low of ₹232.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹153,627.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹239.2 and the 52-week low was ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,206,509 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹243.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹239.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 4.41% and is currently trading at ₹243.95. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 96.26% to reach ₹243.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.35%
|3 Months
|2.22%
|6 Months
|35.9%
|YTD
|44.2%
|1 Year
|96.26%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|235.55
|Support 1
|231.3
|Resistance 2
|238.05
|Support 2
|229.55
|Resistance 3
|239.8
|Support 3
|227.05
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 9.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1206 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹236.3 & ₹232.05 yesterday to end at ₹233.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend