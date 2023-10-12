Hello User
Gala Global Products Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gala Global Products stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 4.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.97 per share. Investors should monitor Gala Global Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gala Global Products

On the last day of trading, Gala Global Products opened at 4.97 and closed at 4.88. The stock reached a high of 4.97 and a low of 4.97. The market capitalization of the company is 27.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95, while the 52-week low is 4.4. The BSE volume for Gala Global Products was 46,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Gala Global Products share price Live :Gala Global Products closed at ₹4.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gala Global Products had a BSE volume of 46,551 shares.

