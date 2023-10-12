Gala Global Products Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Gala Global Products opened at ₹4.97 and closed at ₹4.88. The stock reached a high of ₹4.97 and a low of ₹4.97. The market capitalization of the company is ₹27.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95, while the 52-week low is ₹4.4. The BSE volume for Gala Global Products was 46,551 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Gala Global Products share price Live :Gala Global Products closed at ₹4.88 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Gala Global Products had a BSE volume of 46,551 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4.88.