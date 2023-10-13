Hello User
Gala Global Products share price Today Live Updates : Gala Global Products sees strong stock performance

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Gala Global Products stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 4.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.06 per share. Investors should monitor Gala Global Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gala Global Products

On the last day of trading, the open price of Gala Global Products was 5.06 and the close price was 4.97. The stock had a high of 5.06 and a low of 5.06 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 27.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.95 and the 52-week low is 4.4. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 92,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Gala Global Products share price Today :Gala Global Products trading at ₹5.06, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹4.97

The current data of Gala Global Products stock shows that the stock price is 5.06. There has been a 1.81% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.09.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Gala Global Products share price Live :Gala Global Products closed at ₹4.97 on last trading day

On the last day of Gala Global Products, the BSE volume was 92528 shares, and the closing price was 4.97.

