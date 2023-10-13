Gala Global Products share price Today Live Updates : Gala Global Products sees strong stock performance

On the last day of trading, the open price of Gala Global Products was ₹5.06 and the close price was ₹4.97. The stock had a high of ₹5.06 and a low of ₹5.06 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹27.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.95 and the 52-week low is ₹4.4. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 92,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.