Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at ₹174.65 and closed at ₹177.65. The stock reached a high of ₹184.1 and a low of ₹174.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,349.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Gallantt Ispat stock reached a low price of ₹174.65 and a high price of ₹184.10.
On the last day of Gallantt Ispat's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,929. The closing price for the stock was ₹177.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!