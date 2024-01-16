Hello User
Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gallantt Ispat stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 177.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.25 per share. Investors should monitor Gallantt Ispat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gallantt Ispat Stock Price Today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at 174.65 and closed at 177.65. The stock reached a high of 184.1 and a low of 174.65. The market capitalization of the company is 4,349.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.6 and the 52-week low is 46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Gallantt Ispat stock reached a low price of 174.65 and a high price of 184.10.

16 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat closed at ₹177.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Gallantt Ispat's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,929. The closing price for the stock was 177.65.

