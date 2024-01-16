Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at ₹174.65 and closed at ₹177.65. The stock reached a high of ₹184.1 and a low of ₹174.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,349.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.