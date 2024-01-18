Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, Gallantt Ispat opened at ₹184.85 and closed at ₹180.6. The stock reached a high of ₹186 and a low of ₹174.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4253.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.