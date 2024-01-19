Hello User
Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gallantt Ispat stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 176.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.75 per share. Investors should monitor Gallantt Ispat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gallantt Ispat Stock Price Today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at 177.75 and closed at 176.3. The stock reached a high of 177.8 and a low of 169.85. The market capitalization of Gallantt Ispat is 4,216.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.6, while the 52-week low is 46. The BSE volume for Gallantt Ispat was 26,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat closed at ₹176.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Gallantt Ispat had a BSE volume of 26,012 shares and the closing price was 176.3.

