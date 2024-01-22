Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at ₹184.95 and closed at ₹179.1. The stock reached a high of ₹190.5 and a low of ₹178.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,472.14 crore. The 52-week high for Gallantt Ispat is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares on the BSE.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tinplate Company Of India
|430.45
|0.0
|0.0
|460.75
|301.4
|4505.42
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|48.05
|0.69
|1.46
|53.58
|20.25
|4665.65
|Gallantt Ispat
|185.35
|6.25
|3.49
|202.6
|46.0
|4472.14
|Steel Strips Wheels
|271.8
|-4.3
|-1.56
|298.9
|126.2
|4254.03
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|229.7
|9.05
|4.1
|248.95
|124.3
|4139.64
Gallantt Ispat stock's low price for the day was ₹178.7, while the high price reached was ₹190.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.9%
|3 Months
|84.0%
|6 Months
|147.79%
|YTD
|-0.22%
|1 Year
|185.9%
On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat had a volume of 16,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹179.1.
