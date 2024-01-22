Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat Shares Surge in Positive Trading

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at ₹184.95 and closed at ₹179.1. The stock reached a high of ₹190.5 and a low of ₹178.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,472.14 crore. The 52-week high for Gallantt Ispat is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares on the BSE.

