Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gallantt Ispat stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 179.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.35 per share. Investors should monitor Gallantt Ispat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gallantt Ispat Stock Price Today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat opened at 184.95 and closed at 179.1. The stock reached a high of 190.5 and a low of 178.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4,472.14 crore. The 52-week high for Gallantt Ispat is 202.6 and the 52-week low is 46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price NSE Live :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹185.35, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹179.1

The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the stock price is 185.35. There has been a 3.49% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.25.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tinplate Company Of India430.450.00.0460.75301.44505.42
Jayaswal Neco Industries48.050.691.4653.5820.254665.65
Gallantt Ispat185.356.253.49202.646.04472.14
Steel Strips Wheels271.8-4.3-1.56298.9126.24254.03
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co229.79.054.1248.95124.34139.64
22 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Today's Price range

Gallantt Ispat stock's low price for the day was 178.7, while the high price reached was 190.5.

22 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Gallantt Ispat Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.9%
3 Months84.0%
6 Months147.79%
YTD-0.22%
1 Year185.9%
22 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat closed at ₹179.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gallantt Ispat had a volume of 16,083 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 179.1.

