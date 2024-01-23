Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat falls in trading today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Gallantt Ispat was ₹188.85 and the closing price was ₹185.35. The stock had a high of ₹189.1 and a low of ₹187.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4532.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a BSE volume of 663 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Gallantt Ispat share price update :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹179.4, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹185.35 The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the price is ₹179.4, with a percent change of -3.21 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percentage decrease of 3.21%. The net change of -5.95 indicates that the stock has decreased by ₹5.95 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the Gallantt Ispat stock has seen a decline in its price.

Gallantt Ispat share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Gallantt Ispat reached a low of ₹178.4 and a high of ₹189.1 on the current day.

Gallantt Ispat share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Jayaswal Neco Industries 45.85 -1.89 -3.96 53.58 20.25 4452.03 Steel Strips Wheels 279.35 7.55 2.78 298.9 126.2 4372.2 Gallantt Ispat 180.0 -5.35 -2.89 202.6 46.0 4343.06 Sunflag Iron & Steel Co 226.45 -4.1 -1.78 248.95 124.3 4081.07 Goodluck India 1083.7 -6.8 -0.62 1168.8 365.6 2953.76

Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹180.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹185.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Gallantt Ispat is ₹180.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.67%, resulting in a net change of -4.95. Click here for Gallantt Ispat Profit Loss

Gallantt Ispat share price NSE Live :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹182.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹185.35 The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the price is ₹182.8, with a percent change of -1.38% and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.38% and has a net change of -2.55.

Gallantt Ispat share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.98% 3 Months 92.03% 6 Months 157.67% YTD 3.75% 1 Year 170.95%

Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat closed at ₹185.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Gallantt Ispat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 663. The closing price for the stock was ₹185.35.