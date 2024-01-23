Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat falls in trading today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Gallantt Ispat was ₹188.85 and the closing price was ₹185.35. The stock had a high of ₹189.1 and a low of ₹187.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4532.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a BSE volume of 663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.