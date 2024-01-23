Hello User
Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat falls in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gallantt Ispat stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.21 %. The stock closed at 185.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.4 per share. Investors should monitor Gallantt Ispat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gallantt Ispat Stock Price Today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Gallantt Ispat was 188.85 and the closing price was 185.35. The stock had a high of 189.1 and a low of 187.85. The market capitalization of the company is 4532.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.6 and the 52-week low is 46. The stock had a BSE volume of 663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price update :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹179.4, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹185.35

The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the price is 179.4, with a percent change of -3.21 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percentage decrease of 3.21%. The net change of -5.95 indicates that the stock has decreased by 5.95 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the Gallantt Ispat stock has seen a decline in its price.

23 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Gallantt Ispat reached a low of 178.4 and a high of 189.1 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jayaswal Neco Industries45.85-1.89-3.9653.5820.254452.03
Steel Strips Wheels279.357.552.78298.9126.24372.2
Gallantt Ispat180.0-5.35-2.89202.646.04343.06
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co226.45-4.1-1.78248.95124.34081.07
Goodluck India1083.7-6.8-0.621168.8365.62953.76
23 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹180.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹185.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Gallantt Ispat is 180.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.67%, resulting in a net change of -4.95.

Click here for Gallantt Ispat Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Gallantt Ispat stock is 178.4, while the high price is 189.1.

23 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price NSE Live :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹182.8, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹185.35

The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the price is 182.8, with a percent change of -1.38% and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.38% and has a net change of -2.55.

23 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Gallantt Ispat Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.98%
3 Months92.03%
6 Months157.67%
YTD3.75%
1 Year170.95%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat closed at ₹185.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gallantt Ispat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 663. The closing price for the stock was 185.35.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.