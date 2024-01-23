Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat falls in trading today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Gallantt Ispat was ₹188.85 and the closing price was ₹185.35. The stock had a high of ₹189.1 and a low of ₹187.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4532.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a BSE volume of 663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the price is ₹179.4, with a percent change of -3.21 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percentage decrease of 3.21%. The net change of -5.95 indicates that the stock has decreased by ₹5.95 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the Gallantt Ispat stock has seen a decline in its price.
The stock price of Gallantt Ispat reached a low of ₹178.4 and a high of ₹189.1 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|45.85
|-1.89
|-3.96
|53.58
|20.25
|4452.03
|Steel Strips Wheels
|279.35
|7.55
|2.78
|298.9
|126.2
|4372.2
|Gallantt Ispat
|180.0
|-5.35
|-2.89
|202.6
|46.0
|4343.06
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|226.45
|-4.1
|-1.78
|248.95
|124.3
|4081.07
|Goodluck India
|1083.7
|-6.8
|-0.62
|1168.8
|365.6
|2953.76
As of the current data, the stock price of Gallantt Ispat is ₹180.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.67%, resulting in a net change of -4.95.
The current day's low price of Gallantt Ispat stock is ₹178.4, while the high price is ₹189.1.
The current data for Gallantt Ispat stock shows that the price is ₹182.8, with a percent change of -1.38% and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.38% and has a net change of -2.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.98%
|3 Months
|92.03%
|6 Months
|157.67%
|YTD
|3.75%
|1 Year
|170.95%
On the last day of trading for Gallantt Ispat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 663. The closing price for the stock was ₹185.35.
