Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, Gallantt Ispat's stock opened at ₹180.05 and closed at ₹174.85. The stock reached a high of ₹185.85 and a low of ₹175 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,415.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6, while the 52-week low is ₹46. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,973 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST
