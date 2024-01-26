Gallantt Ispat Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Gallantt Ispat was ₹183.2 and the close price was ₹184.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹186.8, while the lowest price was ₹178.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4350.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6 and the 52-week low is ₹46. The BSE volume for the day was 56,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.