Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, Gallantt Ispat opened at ₹185.05 and closed at ₹180.3. The stock reached a high of ₹197 and a low of ₹185.05. The market capitalization of Gallantt Ispat is ₹4709.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹202.6, and the 52-week low is ₹46. The stock had a BSE volume of 36,825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gallantt Ispat has increased by 8.26% with a net change of 14.9. The current stock price is ₹195.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.42%
|3 Months
|105.49%
|6 Months
|111.87%
|YTD
|8.18%
|1 Year
|186.03%
On the last day of trading for Gallantt Ispat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,825. The closing price for the stock was ₹180.3.
