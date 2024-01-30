Hello User
Gallantt Ispat share price Today Live Updates : Gallantt Ispat's Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gallantt Ispat stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 8.26 %. The stock closed at 180.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.2 per share. Investors should monitor Gallantt Ispat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gallantt Ispat Stock Price Today

Gallantt Ispat Share Price Today : On the last day, Gallantt Ispat opened at 185.05 and closed at 180.3. The stock reached a high of 197 and a low of 185.05. The market capitalization of Gallantt Ispat is 4709.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 202.6, and the 52-week low is 46. The stock had a BSE volume of 36,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price update :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹195.2, up 8.26% from yesterday's ₹180.3

The stock price of Gallantt Ispat has increased by 8.26% with a net change of 14.9. The current stock price is 195.2.

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.42%
3 Months105.49%
6 Months111.87%
YTD8.18%
1 Year186.03%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Today :Gallantt Ispat trading at ₹195.2, up 8.26% from yesterday's ₹180.3

The stock price of Gallantt Ispat has increased by 8.26% to reach 195.2. This corresponds to a net change of 14.9.

30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Gallantt Ispat share price Live :Gallantt Ispat closed at ₹180.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gallantt Ispat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,825. The closing price for the stock was 180.3.

