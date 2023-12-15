GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees positive trading day

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day, GANDHAR OIL opened at ₹314.15 and closed at ₹308.8. The stock reached a high of ₹314.15 and a low of ₹305.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GANDHAR OIL is ₹3001.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹344.6 and ₹269.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 486,593 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
