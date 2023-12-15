Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 306.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day, GANDHAR OIL opened at 314.15 and closed at 308.8. The stock reached a high of 314.15 and a low of 305.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GANDHAR OIL is 3001.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 344.6 and 269.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 486,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹309, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹306.7

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 309. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹306.7, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹308.8

GANDHAR OIL stock is currently priced at 306.7 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the net change is a decrease of 2.1.

15 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹308.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GANDHAR OIL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 486,593. The closing price for the stock was 308.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.