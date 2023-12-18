Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -6.15 %. The stock closed at 310 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.95 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gandhar Oil opened at 308.7 and closed at 306.7. The stock had a high of 313.45 and a low of 304. The market capitalization of the company is 3033.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 269.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 506,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹290.95, down -6.15% from yesterday's ₹310

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 290.95. There has been a percent change of -6.15, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.05, which means the stock has lost 19.05 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹310, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹306.7

The stock price of GANDHAR OIL is currently 310, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% and the net change in the price is 3.3 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹306.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gandhar Oil on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 506,337. The closing price for the stock was 306.7.

