GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 290.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.55 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for Gandhar Oil was 296, and the closing price was 291.3. The stock reached a high of 303.9 and a low of 289.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Gandhar Oil is currently 2846.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6, while the 52-week low is 269.3. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 724,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Gandhar Oil Refinery India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Gandhar Oil Refinery India stock is 289 and the high price is 293.9.

20 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹291.55, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹290.8

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is currently at 291.55. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

20 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹290.8, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹291.3

The current data of GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 290.8. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹291.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for GANDHAR OIL on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 724,603 shares. The closing price for the stock was 291.3.

