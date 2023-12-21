Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Shares Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 277 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.35 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : GANDHAR OIL opened at 293.2 and closed at 290.8 on the last day. The highest price reached was 293.9 and the lowest price was 273. The market capitalization is 2710.99 crore. The 52-week high is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 269.3. The BSE volume for GANDHAR OIL was 839,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹280.35, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹277

The current data of GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the stock price is at 280.35. There has been a 1.21 percent increase in the stock price, leading to a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹273.65, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹277

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 273.65, with a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹290.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GANDHAR OIL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 839,762. The closing price for the stock was 290.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.