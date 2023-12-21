GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Shares Surge in Trading Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : GANDHAR OIL opened at ₹293.2 and closed at ₹290.8 on the last day. The highest price reached was ₹293.9 and the lowest price was ₹273. The market capitalization is ₹2710.99 crore. The 52-week high is ₹344.6 and the 52-week low is ₹269.3. The BSE volume for GANDHAR OIL was 839,762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the stock price is at ₹280.35. There has been a 1.21 percent increase in the stock price, leading to a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is ₹273.65, with a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
