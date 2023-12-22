GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Sees Positive Trading Day

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day, GANDHAR OIL opened at ₹272.7 and closed at ₹277. The stock had a high of ₹284.05 and a low of ₹271. The company's market capitalization is ₹2748.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹344.6 and the 52-week low is ₹269.3. The BSE volume for GANDHAR OIL was 342,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.