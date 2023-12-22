Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 277 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.85 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day, GANDHAR OIL opened at 272.7 and closed at 277. The stock had a high of 284.05 and a low of 271. The company's market capitalization is 2748.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 269.3. The BSE volume for GANDHAR OIL was 342,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹280.85, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹277

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 280.85, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 3.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.39% and the price has gone up by 3.85 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹277 on last trading day

On the last day of GANDHAR OIL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 342,345. The closing price for the day was 277.

