GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees bullish trading today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gandhar Oil opened at ₹255.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹265.3 and a low of ₹253.25. The market capitalization of Gandhar Oil is ₹2560.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹344.6 and the 52-week low is ₹248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 129108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is ₹261.65, with a percent change of 2.61 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.61% and the value has gone up by 6.65 points.
