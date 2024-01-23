Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 255 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.65 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gandhar Oil opened at 255.05 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 265.3 and a low of 253.25. The market capitalization of Gandhar Oil is 2560.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 129108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹261.65, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹255

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 261.65, with a percent change of 2.61 and a net change of 6.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.61% and the value has gone up by 6.65 points.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹255 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GANDHAR OIL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,108. The closing price for the stock was 255.

