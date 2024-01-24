Hello User
GANDHAR OIL Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
GANDHAR OIL stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 261.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.8 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gandhar Oil's stock opened at 265.25 and closed at 261.65. The highest price reached during the day was 265.25, while the lowest was 250.4. The company's market capitalization is 2,474.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6, while the 52-week low is 248.8. The stock had a trading volume of 114,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹261.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gandhar Oil on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 114,596. The closing price for the stock was 261.65.

