GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.65 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of GANDHAR OIL opened at 255.25 and closed at 252.8. The stock reached a high of 256.45 and a low of 249.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2453.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6, while the 52-week low is 248.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 104,755 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹254.65, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹250.7

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 254.65. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating an increase in the stock value. The net change is 3.95, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing positive growth.

25 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹252.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GANDHAR OIL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 104,755. The closing price for the day was 252.8.

