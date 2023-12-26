Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 281.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.95 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gandhar Oil opened at 284 and closed at 280.85. The stock had a high of 286.35 and a low of 277.25. The market capitalization of the company is 2758.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6 and the 52-week low is 269.3. The BSE volume for the day was 204,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹281.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹281.85

As per the current data, the stock price of Gandhar Oil is 281.95 with a percent change of 0.04. The net change in the stock price is 0.1.

26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹281.85, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹280.85

The current stock price of GANDHAR OIL is 281.85, with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.36.

26 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹280.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Gandhar Oil on BSE was 204,991. The closing price for the shares was 280.85.

