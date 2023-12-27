GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of GANDHAR OIL was ₹283, while the close price was ₹281.85. The stock had a high of ₹286.2 and a low of ₹278.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2738.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹344.6, while the 52-week low is ₹269.3. The stock had a trading volume of 142,740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data of GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is ₹279.85 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.71% compared to the previous value. The net change is -2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2 points.
