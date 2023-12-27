Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 281.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.85 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of GANDHAR OIL was 283, while the close price was 281.85. The stock had a high of 286.2 and a low of 278.95. The company has a market capitalization of 2738.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 344.6, while the 52-week low is 269.3. The stock had a trading volume of 142,740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹279.85, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹281.85

The current data of GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 279.85 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.71% compared to the previous value. The net change is -2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2 points.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹281.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GANDHAR OIL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 142,740. The closing price for the day was 281.85.

