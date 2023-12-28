Hello User
GANDHAR OIL share price Today Live Updates : GANDHAR OIL Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

GANDHAR OIL stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 278 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.3 per share. Investors should monitor GANDHAR OIL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GANDHAR OIL Stock Price Today

GANDHAR OIL Share Price Today : GANDHAR OIL opened at 281.6 and closed at 279.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 283.9 and a low of 276.25. The market capitalization of GANDHAR OIL is 2720.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 344.6 and 269.3 respectively. The BSE volume for GANDHAR OIL was 214,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Gandhar Oil Refinery India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price for Gandhar Oil Refinery India reached a low of 273.75 and a high of 280.25 on the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price NSE Live :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹276.3, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹278

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 276.3 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% or 1.7.

28 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Today :GANDHAR OIL trading at ₹278, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹279.85

The current data for GANDHAR OIL stock shows that the price is 278. The percent change is -0.66, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -1.85, suggesting a decline of 1.85.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST GANDHAR OIL share price Live :GANDHAR OIL closed at ₹279.85 on last trading day

On the last day of GANDHAR OIL trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 214,625. The closing price of the stock was 279.85.

